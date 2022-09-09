A glimpse at Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) closed at 0.97 down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017448 shares were traded. CABA reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $15 previously.

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when 5AM Ventures V, L.P. sold 295,000 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,835,000 led to the insider holds 333,144 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3457, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7621.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CABA has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 2.1M over the past ten days. A total of 28.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.76M. Insiders hold about 4.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.57 and $-2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.89. EPS for the following year is $-1.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.29 and $-2.59.