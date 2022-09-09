A glimpse at Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 54.05, up 6.00% from its previous closing price of $50.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1226971 shares were traded. CYTK reached its highest trading level at $54.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On December 22, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on December 10, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when SMITH SANDFORD D sold 11,369 shares for $53.97 per share. The transaction valued at 613,585 led to the insider holds 12,170 shares of the business.

PARSHALL B LYNNE sold 30,296 shares of CYTK for $1,599,326 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $52.79 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, COSTA SANTO J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $52.79 each. As a result, the insider received 791,850 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYTK traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.81M with a Short Ratio of 8.60, compared to 8.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.79% and a Short% of Float of 19.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.95 and a low estimate of $-1.1, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.11, with high estimates of $-0.97 and low estimates of $-1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.01 and $-4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.37. EPS for the following year is $-4.3, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.95 and $-5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, down -75.70% from the average estimate.