A glimpse at Marvell Technology Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 48.15, up 2.97% from its previous closing price of $46.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9883511 shares were traded. MRVL reached its highest trading level at $48.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $63.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when STRACHAN MICHAEL G bought 6,781 shares for $46.32 per share. The transaction valued at 314,096 led to the insider holds 36,389 shares of the business.

GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares of MRVL for $276,500 on Aug 15. The EVP, CALO now owns 113,429 shares after completing the transaction at $55.30 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Christman Dan, who serves as the EVP, Storage Products Group of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $57.28 each. As a result, the insider received 801,920 and left with 92,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVL traded 9.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, MRVL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.