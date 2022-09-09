A glimpse at Northern Trust Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Northern Trust Corporation’s stock clocked out at 98.89, up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $96.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1278144 shares were traded. NTRS reached its highest trading level at $98.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NTRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $141 from $128 previously.

On January 11, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $152.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $151.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 393 shares for $105.61 per share. The transaction valued at 41,505 led to the insider holds 4,534 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,936 shares of NTRS for $223,802 on Jan 31. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 23,286 shares after completing the transaction at $115.60 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, O’Grady Michael, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 48,110 shares for $119.03 each. As a result, the insider received 5,726,533 and left with 55,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $135.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NTRS traded 942.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 895.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 3.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, NTRS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.76 and $7.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.5. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 17 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $7.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.75B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.