A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)

After closing at $0.33 in the most recent trading day, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed at 0.33, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13238014 shares were traded. CEI reached its highest trading level at $0.3277 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3212.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 319.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6830.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 10.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.32, compared to 31.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.