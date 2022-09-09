A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

After closing at $95.62 in the most recent trading day, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at 97.89, up 2.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3657699 shares were traded. DDOG reached its highest trading level at $99.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.61.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DDOG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $172.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $172 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Le-Quoc Alexis sold 9,362 shares for $98.18 per share. The transaction valued at 919,161 led to the insider holds 189,029 shares of the business.

Pomel Olivier sold 13,076 shares of DDOG for $1,283,802 on Sep 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 256,772 shares after completing the transaction at $98.18 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Agarwal Amit, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 8,266 shares for $98.18 each. As a result, the insider received 811,556 and left with 176,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Datadog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5438.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 89.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 108.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $199.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 314.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 12.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $379.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $377.5M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.55M, an estimated increase of 62.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.29M, an increase of 51.70% less than the figure of $62.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.