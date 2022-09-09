A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The price of Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) closed at 45.67 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $45.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149321 shares were traded. PNR reached its highest trading level at $45.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.55.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Mizuho Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares for $47.90 per share. The transaction valued at 121,224 led to the insider holds 21,339 shares of the business.

GLENN T MICHAEL sold 6,307 shares of PNR for $471,764 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 23,746 shares after completing the transaction at $74.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pentair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNR has reached a high of $80.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PNR traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.89M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PNR is 0.84, which was 0.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for PNR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1489:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.31 and $3.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.6B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.