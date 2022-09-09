A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

After closing at $7.59 in the most recent trading day, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) closed at 8.00, up 5.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3839476 shares were traded. RDFN reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RDFN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when KELMAN GLENN sold 15,000 shares for $11.83 per share. The transaction valued at 177,452 led to the insider holds 1,181,502 shares of the business.

KELMAN GLENN sold 15,000 shares of RDFN for $181,569 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,196,502 shares after completing the transaction at $12.10 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, KELMAN GLENN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $12.11 each. As a result, the insider received 181,670 and left with 1,211,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDFN has reached a high of $55.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.75M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RDFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 16.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.36% and a Short% of Float of 21.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.84, while EPS last year was $-0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.43 and $-2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $-0.23 and $-2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.