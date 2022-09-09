An average trading volume for Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $2.69 in the most recent trading day, Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at 2.29, down -14.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2218983 shares were traded. SKIL reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Ferrera Gary W bought 30,000 shares for $3.61 per share. The transaction valued at 108,270 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

TARR JEFFREY R bought 30,000 shares of SKIL for $133,170 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 437,857 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Sep 17, another insider, Murray Ryan H, who serves as the Interim CFO, CAO of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $10.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 187,075 and bolstered with 17,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $12.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1830.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 688.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 536.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.37M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.58. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.88.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $184.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.7M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $166.24M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $843.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $775.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933.1M and the low estimate is $765.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.