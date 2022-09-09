An average trading volume for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $67.90 in the most recent trading day, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at 69.42, up 2.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2594739 shares were traded. TWLO reached its highest trading level at $69.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $90.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $240 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Shipchandler Khozema sold 3,503 shares for $80.93 per share. The transaction valued at 283,498 led to the insider holds 83,070 shares of the business.

Wagner Dana sold 1,494 shares of TWLO for $130,207 on Aug 15. The Chief Legal Officer, Secretary now owns 78,171 shares after completing the transaction at $87.15 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Manor Eyal, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 3,877 shares for $87.15 each. As a result, the insider received 337,867 and left with 156,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $373.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 7.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $-0.08.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $919.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $943.83M to a low estimate of $906.3M. As of the current estimate, Twilio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.93M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.28M, an increase of 43.80% over than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $922.8M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.54B and the low estimate is $4.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.