An investigation into Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s technical aspects

The price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed at 75.48 in the last session, up 5.02% from day before closing price of $71.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187214 shares were traded. AXNX reached its highest trading level at $76.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $74.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2021, with a $74 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Woock John sold 7,500 shares for $72.95 per share. The transaction valued at 547,113 led to the insider holds 45,976 shares of the business.

Dearen Danny L. sold 50,000 shares of AXNX for $3,544,523 on Aug 11. The now owns 8,156 shares after completing the transaction at $70.89 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Woock John, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $69.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,045,647 and left with 53,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXNX traded on average about 612.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 509.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.07M. Shares short for AXNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 4.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.63, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.55, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.92 and $-2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.11. EPS for the following year is $-1.62, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.31 and $-2.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.7M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.87M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.5M, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.29M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.1M and the low estimate is $292M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.