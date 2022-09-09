An investigation into Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s technical aspects

After closing at $3.20 in the most recent trading day, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) closed at 3.12, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1732027 shares were traded. HYLN reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.10 and its Current Ratio is at 28.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Sexton Patrick sold 68,579 shares for $3.31 per share. The transaction valued at 227,065 led to the insider holds 364,499 shares of the business.

Healy Thomas J. sold 400,000 shares of HYLN for $1,787,600 on Feb 01. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,972,856 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 61,481 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 789.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has reached a high of $9.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2832.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.06M. Insiders hold about 19.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HYLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.77M with a Short Ratio of 8.71, compared to 13.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.78 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.91, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $200k, up 1,080.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.5M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 386.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.