An investigation into RH (NYSE:RH)’s technical aspects

The price of RH (NYSE: RH) closed at 261.71 in the last session, up 1.42% from day before closing price of $258.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1265487 shares were traded. RH reached its highest trading level at $263.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $285 from $375 previously.

On May 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $400.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $634 to $560.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Krane Hilary K sold 138 shares for $295.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,710 led to the insider holds 6,937 shares of the business.

Lee Edward T sold 2,200 shares of RH for $676,632 on Aug 15. The now owns 2,624 shares after completing the transaction at $307.56 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Lee Edward T, who serves as the of the company, sold 4,400 shares for $300.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321,148 and left with 2,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RH has reached a high of $733.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 272.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 363.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RH traded on average about 734.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 588.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.41M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.8 and a low estimate of $5.51, while EPS last year was $8.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.92, with high estimates of $5.99 and low estimates of $3.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.32 and $17.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.58. EPS for the following year is $21.91, with 20 analysts recommending between $26.64 and $16.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.