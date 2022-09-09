An investigation into SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s technical aspects

After closing at $42.84 in the most recent trading day, SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed at 43.76, up 2.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324195 shares were traded. SM reached its highest trading level at $44.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34.25 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Copeland David W sold 5,000 shares for $51.23 per share. The transaction valued at 256,150 led to the insider holds 188,722 shares of the business.

Copeland David W sold 20,000 shares of SM for $901,400 on May 26. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 193,722 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On May 25, another insider, Copeland David W, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $43.00 each. As a result, the insider received 860,000 and left with 213,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.79M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 4.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.9 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.61. EPS for the following year is $10.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $15.59 and $6.57.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $787.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $974M to a low estimate of $689.21M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $563.85M, an estimated increase of 39.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.82M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $39.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.78B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.