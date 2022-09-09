An overall feel about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) closed at 8.96 down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $9.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2973065 shares were traded. NEX reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9.50 from $12.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when STEWART JAMES CARL sold 57,500 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 690,000 led to the insider holds 2,276,867 shares of the business.

McDonald Kevin M sold 50,000 shares of NEX for $601,000 on Jun 03. The EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC now owns 260,738 shares after completing the transaction at $12.02 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Pucheu Kenneth, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 480,800 and left with 94,544 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NexTier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEX has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEX has traded an average of 3.02M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 243.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.82M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 128.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $710.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.