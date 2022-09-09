An overall feel about Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 82.43, up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $81.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228698 shares were traded. SWX reached its highest trading level at $83.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SWX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $81 to $88.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Cardenas Jose A sold 1,360 shares for $89.11 per share. The transaction valued at 121,194 led to the insider holds 25,810 shares of the business.

DeBonis Eric sold 3,500 shares of SWX for $322,078 on Jun 02. The SVP/Exec Operations Advisor now owns 9,264 shares after completing the transaction at $92.02 per share. On May 31, another insider, DeBonis Eric, who serves as the SVP/Exec Operations Advisor of the company, sold 2,700 shares for $93.19 each. As a result, the insider received 251,613 and left with 3,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWX has reached a high of $95.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SWX traded 490.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 495.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.43M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.26, SWX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.92.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.58. EPS for the following year is $4.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $821.42M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 26.10% over than the figure of $26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.