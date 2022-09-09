Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) was 5.05 for the day, down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $5.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36248069 shares were traded. ITUB reached its highest trading level at $5.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITUB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.70.

Shares Statistics:

ITUB traded an average of 43.97M shares per day over the past three months and 31.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.30B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 54.56M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 65.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, ITUB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 111.50% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.07B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.29B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.42B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $25.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.