Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed the day trading at 3.46 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1259875 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 450,910 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of ACHR for $438,530 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 52,910 shares for $4.07 each. As a result, the insider received 215,534 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $10.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1960.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHR traded about 2.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHR traded about 993.05k shares per day. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.42M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.32.