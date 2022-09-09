Are analysts optimistic about 23andMe Holding Co.’s (NASDAQ:ME) stock?

The closing price of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) was 3.46 for the day, up 3.59% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998564 shares were traded. ME reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $12 previously.

On August 17, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On July 12, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 12, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Hillan Kenneth J. sold 8,753 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 31,861 led to the insider holds 196,083 shares of the business.

Lovell Evan bought 11,467 shares of ME for $50,558 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 11,467 shares after completing the transaction at $4.41 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ME has reached a high of $13.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2697, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2221.

Shares Statistics:

ME traded an average of 4.23M shares per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 446.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 32.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.02, compared to 29.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.21% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.69. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.52 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $272.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.89M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279.93M and the low estimate is $263.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.