Are analysts optimistic about FIGS Inc.’s (NYSE:FIGS) stock?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) closed the day trading at 11.43 up 1.87% from the previous closing price of $11.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4226560 shares were traded. FIGS reached its highest trading level at $11.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIGS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 501.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Turenshine Daniella sold 13,455 shares for $11.86 per share. The transaction valued at 159,576 led to the insider holds 387,198 shares of the business.

SOENEN MICHAEL J bought 5,000 shares of FIGS for $61,900 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 34,425 shares after completing the transaction at $12.38 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, SOENEN MICHAEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $12.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,800 and bolstered with 29,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FIGS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIGS has reached a high of $45.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIGS traded about 3.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIGS traded about 6.27M shares per day. A total of 164.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.69M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FIGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 14.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 16.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $119.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $134M to a low estimate of $108.91M. As of the current estimate, FIGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.12M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.04M, an increase of 28.90% over than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.29M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $516.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.59M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.6M and the low estimate is $570.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.