Are analysts optimistic about Wells Fargo & Company’s (NYSE:WFC) stock?

The closing price of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) was 45.23 for the day, up 3.17% from the previous closing price of $43.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18453052 shares were traded. WFC reached its highest trading level at $45.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 01, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on January 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares for $44.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,788 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $60.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.41.

Shares Statistics:

WFC traded an average of 18.69M shares per day over the past three months and 14.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.79B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 34.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.81, WFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $5.03, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.66 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.49B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.66B and the low estimate is $76.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.