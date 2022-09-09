As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) offers stability

The closing price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) was 22.10 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $21.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527235 shares were traded. DBX reached its highest trading level at $22.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.73.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

On December 02, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on December 02, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Young Timothy H. sold 15,000 shares for $22.70 per share. The transaction valued at 340,440 led to the insider holds 1,569,623 shares of the business.

Volkmer Bart sold 11,270 shares of DBX for $273,415 on Aug 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 304,618 shares after completing the transaction at $24.26 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Young Timothy H., who serves as the President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $22.68 each. As a result, the insider received 340,138 and left with 1,617,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $32.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.83.

Shares Statistics:

DBX traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 364.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.44M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.63, compared to 16.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.56M to a low estimate of $568.5M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.93M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.25M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $595.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.