As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) offers stability

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed the day trading at 36.00 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $36.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008819 shares were traded. BROS reached its highest trading level at $36.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.26.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BROS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 1,153,620 shares of the business.

Maxwell Brian sold 12,000 shares of BROS for $537,759 on Aug 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,159,620 shares after completing the transaction at $44.81 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Ricci Joth, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 71,125 shares for $46.30 each. As a result, the insider received 3,293,083 and left with 2,453,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $81.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BROS traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BROS traded about 860.92k shares per day. A total of 163.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.88M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.54M with a Short Ratio of 5.69, compared to 8.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 22.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $706M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $941.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $996.8M and the low estimate is $897.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.