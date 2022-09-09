As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) offers stability

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed the day trading at 88.50 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $88.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1099126 shares were traded. FIVN reached its highest trading level at $88.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.10.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FIVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 15, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On August 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Mansharamani Leena sold 820 shares for $90.74 per share. The transaction valued at 74,411 led to the insider holds 14,752 shares of the business.

Kozanian Panos sold 2,161 shares of FIVN for $195,467 on Sep 06. The EVP, Product Engineering now owns 48,509 shares after completing the transaction at $90.45 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Burkland Daniel P., who serves as the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,414 shares for $89.63 each. As a result, the insider received 395,627 and left with 120,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $176.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FIVN traded about 891.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FIVN traded about 845.92k shares per day. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for FIVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 4.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $192.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.95M to a low estimate of $188.3M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.33M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.12M, an increase of 25.10% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $223.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $762.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $772.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $952.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980M and the low estimate is $908.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.