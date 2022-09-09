As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) offers stability

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed the day trading at 179.48 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $177.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4478722 shares were traded. SNOW reached its highest trading level at $182.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.35.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $182.

On August 16, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $165 to $175.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $125.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on August 12, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Briggs Teresa sold 2,000 shares for $196.92 per share. The transaction valued at 393,840 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Briggs Teresa sold 1,224 shares of SNOW for $239,574 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 2,217 shares after completing the transaction at $195.73 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, McMahon John Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,224 shares for $155.44 each. As a result, the insider received 190,259 and left with 55,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $405.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNOW traded about 7.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNOW traded about 11.06M shares per day. A total of 318.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 13.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 31 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.