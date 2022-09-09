As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) offers stability

The closing price of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) was 7.59 for the day, up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1919851 shares were traded. TSP reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.70 and its Current Ratio is at 24.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, China Renaissance on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15.50 from $39.10 previously.

On May 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Mullen James sold 3,206 shares for $7.23 per share. The transaction valued at 23,189 led to the insider holds 42,101 shares of the business.

Mullen James sold 3,519 shares of TSP for $24,208 on Sep 02. The now owns 37,495 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Mullen James, who serves as the of the company, sold 516 shares for $6.66 each. As a result, the insider received 3,437 and left with 33,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 202.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSP has reached a high of $43.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

TSP traded an average of 2.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 10.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.66, while EPS last year was $-0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.95 and $-4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.49. EPS for the following year is $-2.78, with 14 analysts recommending between $-1.85 and $-3.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48M, an estimated increase of 137.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.26M, up 110.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.8M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 210.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.