Considering Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $12.29 in the most recent trading day, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR-A) closed at 12.19, down -0.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12842405 shares were traded. PBR-A reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PBR-A by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR-A has reached a high of $14.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.80B. Shares short for PBR-A as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 14.49M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PBR-A’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 4.33 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 32.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR-A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $144.82B and the low estimate is $85.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.