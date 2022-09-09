Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) was 35.32 for the day, up 3.76% from the previous closing price of $34.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3529615 shares were traded. FITB reached its highest trading level at $35.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FITB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when FEIGER MITCHELL sold 8,734 shares for $35.20 per share. The transaction valued at 307,480 led to the insider holds 11,030 shares of the business.

Lavender Kevin P sold 6,500 shares of FITB for $255,060 on Jun 02. The EVP now owns 71,008 shares after completing the transaction at $39.24 per share. On May 17, another insider, Schramm Jude, who serves as the EVP & CIO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $36.93 each. As a result, the insider received 92,325 and left with 45,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $50.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.53.

Shares Statistics:

FITB traded an average of 4.33M shares per day over the past three months and 3.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 689.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 682.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 11.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, FITB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B, an increase of 17.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.9B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.64B and the low estimate is $8.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.