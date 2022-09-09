FTAI (Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s stock clocked out at 17.66, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $17.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010463 shares were traded. FTAI reached its highest trading level at $17.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 100,000 shares for $25.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,550,000 led to the insider holds 177,500 shares of the business.

GOODWIN PAUL R bought 2,000 shares of FTAI for $51,000 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 101,405 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, ROBINSON RAY M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 153,000 and bolstered with 40,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $25.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTAI traded 559.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 422.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 10.34, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, FTAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $-2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $797.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.8M, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998M and the low estimate is $802.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.