How is Citigroup Inc.’s (NYSE: C) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) closed at 49.90 in the last session, up 2.61% from day before closing price of $48.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17922938 shares were traded. C reached its highest trading level at $49.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.12.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at C’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 11 when Wechter Sara sold 14,800 shares for $68.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,614 led to the insider holds 57,043 shares of the business.

McNiff Mary sold 5,000 shares of C for $343,300 on Feb 11. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 65,829 shares after completing the transaction at $68.66 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Torres Cantu Ernesto, who serves as the CEO, Latin America of the company, sold 27,783 shares for $72.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,014,268 and left with 54,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Citigroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, C has reached a high of $73.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, C traded on average about 19.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.94B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for C as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 47.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for C is 2.04, which was 2.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 25.90% for C, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.02 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for C’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.88B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6B and the low estimate is $70.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.