How is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed at 53.85 in the last session, up 0.11% from day before closing price of $53.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1385310 shares were traded. PTCT reached its highest trading level at $54.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.83.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PTCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Okey Stephanie sold 2,296 shares for $51.62 per share. The transaction valued at 118,522 led to the insider holds 1,867 shares of the business.

Svoronos Dawn sold 738 shares of PTCT for $20,074 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 29,017 shares after completing the transaction at $27.20 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Peltz Stuart Walter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 407 shares for $26.83 each. As a result, the insider received 10,919 and left with 38,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $54.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PTCT traded on average about 744.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.76M. Shares short for PTCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.89, compared to 5.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.45 and a low estimate of $-1.9, while EPS last year was $-1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.23, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.16 and $-6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.41. EPS for the following year is $-3.74, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-6.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.9M to a low estimate of $144M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.5M, an estimated increase of 46.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $771.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.59M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $979.62M and the low estimate is $701M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.