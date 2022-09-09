How is XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $16.00 in the most recent trading day, XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) closed at 15.60, down -2.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17622511 shares were traded. XPEV reached its highest trading level at $15.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.07.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $30 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Nomura Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64.60 to $36.30.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $56.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 854.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.53M. Insiders hold about 6.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.72M with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 19.55M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by XPeng Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.26, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $69.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Cyclical and $Consumer Cyclical for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.