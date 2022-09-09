I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS).

After closing at $1.18 in the most recent trading day, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) closed at 1.28, up 8.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2044996 shares were traded. DMS reached its highest trading level at $1.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DMS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when SRENIVAS VASUNDARA sold 1,597 shares for $1.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,853 led to the insider holds 99,577 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMS has reached a high of $8.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9135.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 71.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.59M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 133.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 244.06k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $98.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99.5M to a low estimate of $98.26M. As of the current estimate, Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.08M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $440.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.94M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $506.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.9M and the low estimate is $480.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.