In the case of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL), what’s next?

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed the day trading at 4.37 up 7.90% from the previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383482 shares were traded. AMWL reached its highest trading level at $4.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Gay Bradford sold 14,193 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 56,847 led to the insider holds 796,083 shares of the business.

Knight Kurt sold 25,151 shares of AMWL for $109,822 on Sep 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,454,773 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Gay Bradford, who serves as the Senior VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 11,653 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider received 50,883 and left with 810,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4591.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMWL traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMWL traded about 1.12M shares per day. A total of 273.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.09M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 9.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $64.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.29M to a low estimate of $59.4M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.47M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.64M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.92M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.21M and the low estimate is $296.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.