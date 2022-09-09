In the case of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), what’s next?

The closing price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) was 119.24 for the day, up 5.62% from the previous closing price of $112.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380937 shares were traded. SRPT reached its highest trading level at $119.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $150.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Chambers Michael Andrew bought 46,170 shares for $108.28 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,230 led to the insider holds 51,078 shares of the business.

Rodino-Klapac Louise bought 3,780 shares of SRPT for $299,867 on Nov 24. The Head of R&D, CSO now owns 65,678 shares after completing the transaction at $79.33 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, INGRAM DOUGLAS S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 25,026 shares for $79.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,000,578 and bolstered with 365,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRPT has reached a high of $116.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.71.

Shares Statistics:

SRPT traded an average of 972.92K shares per day over the past three months and 793.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.78M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SRPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.05, compared to 4.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 6.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.88 and a low estimate of $-1.7, while EPS last year was $-1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.07, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.55 and $-6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.63. EPS for the following year is $-3.54, with 15 analysts recommending between $-1.08 and $-6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $882.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $701.89M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $928M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.