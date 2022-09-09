In the case of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA), what’s next?

The closing price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) was 7.82 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $7.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5330940 shares were traded. UA reached its highest trading level at $7.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62.

Shares Statistics:

UA traded an average of 4.65M shares per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 232.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.70M. Insiders hold about 13.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.18% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 14.58M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.