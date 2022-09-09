In What Direction Will Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s (NYSE:CP) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) was 76.27 for the day, up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $75.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1861364 shares were traded. CP reached its highest trading level at $76.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 604.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 195.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $74.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $84.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.17.

Shares Statistics:

CP traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 929.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.70M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.06, compared to 11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.68, CP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 26.20% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.12B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $6.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.