In What Direction Will DocuSign Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Goes From Here?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed the day trading at 57.95 up 5.10% from the previous closing price of $55.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9535723 shares were traded. DOCU reached its highest trading level at $58.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $65 from $80 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $54.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on June 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $294.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCU traded about 4.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCU traded about 3.58M shares per day. A total of 199.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.92M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 13.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.