In What Direction Will Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) was 63.11 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $62.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037468 shares were traded. FBHS reached its highest trading level at $63.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBHS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Thomas Martin sold 4,262 shares for $89.28 per share. The transaction valued at 380,531 led to the insider holds 23,683 shares of the business.

PHYFER CHERI M sold 23,715 shares of FBHS for $2,398,713 on Nov 03. The President, Global Plumbing now owns 20,052 shares after completing the transaction at $101.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBHS has reached a high of $109.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.59.

Shares Statistics:

FBHS traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FBHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, FBHS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.44. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.66B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.65B and the low estimate is $7.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.