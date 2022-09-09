In What Direction Will G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Goes From Here?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed the day trading at 18.00 down -3.90% from the previous closing price of $18.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1397929 shares were traded. GIII reached its highest trading level at $18.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.65.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIII, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when NACKMAN NEAL sold 15,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 435,900 led to the insider holds 95,625 shares of the business.

Aaron Sammy sold 59,182 shares of GIII for $1,715,094 on Mar 23. The Vice Chairman and President now owns 394,741 shares after completing the transaction at $28.98 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Aaron Sammy, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $29.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,789,200 and left with 453,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, G-III’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $33.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIII traded about 506.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIII traded about 726.8k shares per day. A total of 48.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.00M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.13, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.