In What Direction Will ironSource Ltd.’s (NYSE:IS) Stock Goes From Here?

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) closed the day trading at 3.91 up 2.89% from the previous closing price of $3.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25239733 shares were traded. IS reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.50.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on June 30, 2022, with a $3.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ironSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IS has reached a high of $13.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7294, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0205.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IS traded about 17.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IS traded about 10.25M shares per day. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.75M. Insiders hold about 23.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.19, compared to 11.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $183.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.51M to a low estimate of $182.3M. As of the current estimate, ironSource Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $135.04M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $780M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $765.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.47M, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $962.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $917.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.