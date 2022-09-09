In What Direction Will TransUnion’s (NYSE:TRU) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) was 76.51 for the day, up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $76.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070459 shares were traded. TRU reached its highest trading level at $77.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 247.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $119 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $88.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $124.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $124 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Cartwright Christopher A bought 25,000 shares for $79.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,450 led to the insider holds 226,410 shares of the business.

BOSWORTH WILLIAM sold 405 shares of TRU for $31,882 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 5,399 shares after completing the transaction at $78.72 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Cello Todd M, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 244 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,620 and left with 73,442 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TransUnion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRU has reached a high of $125.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.72.

Shares Statistics:

TRU traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 977.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.90M. Shares short for TRU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 4.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, TRU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.01 and $3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96B, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.