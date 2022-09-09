Invest in Mattel Inc. (MAT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed at 22.85 in the last session, up 1.02% from day before closing price of $22.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1758489 shares were traded. MAT reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.12.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo sold 51,761 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,268,144 led to the insider holds 59,035 shares of the business.

BRADLEY RICHARD TODD sold 9,000 shares of MAT for $220,842 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 162 shares after completing the transaction at $24.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAT traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 353.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.53M. Shares short for MAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.5M with a Short Ratio of 7.56, compared to 19.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.83B, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.46B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.44B and the low estimate is $5.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.