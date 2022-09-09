Invest in Newmont Corporation (NEM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at 42.39 in the last session, up 0.09% from day before closing price of $42.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9114276 shares were traded. NEM reached its highest trading level at $42.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares for $40.79 per share. The transaction valued at 122,370 led to the insider holds 45,947 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $448,690 on Sep 01. The President & CEO now owns 243,949 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Atkinson Robert D, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $45.35 each. As a result, the insider received 136,050 and left with 48,947 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEM traded on average about 9.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.30, compared to 11.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEM is 2.20, which was 1.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 220.40% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $2.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $3.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.79 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.05B and the low estimate is $15.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.