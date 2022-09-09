Invest in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at 708.85 in the last session, up 18.85% from day before closing price of $596.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+112.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3725373 shares were traded. REGN reached its highest trading level at $718.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $668.94.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $625.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $536.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $536 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 6,000 shares for $581.28 per share. The transaction valued at 3,487,657 led to the insider holds 1,093 shares of the business.

RYAN ARTHUR F sold 100 shares of REGN for $58,237 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 19,582 shares after completing the transaction at $582.37 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, McCourt Marion, who serves as the EVP Commercial of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $577.62 each. As a result, the insider received 635,382 and left with 19,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $747.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 602.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 632.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REGN traded on average about 601.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 511.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.42M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 2.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13.46 and a low estimate of $7.46, while EPS last year was $27.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.84, with high estimates of $14.46 and low estimates of $3.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $54.22 and $37.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $43.05. EPS for the following year is $43.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $48.26 and $36.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.14B, an estimated decrease of -45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $-45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.07B, down -27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $10.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.