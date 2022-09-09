Invest in The Lovesac Company (LOVE) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $29.88 in the most recent trading day, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) closed at 26.18, down -12.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793422 shares were traded. LOVE reached its highest trading level at $30.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 11, 2020, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On June 10, 2020, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $30.

On April 29, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 29, 2020, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 15 when Nelson Shawn David sold 8,000 shares for $33.89 per share. The transaction valued at 271,086 led to the insider holds 64,895 shares of the business.

Romig Shirley sold 2,300 shares of LOVE for $113,574 on Apr 12. The Director now owns 5,816 shares after completing the transaction at $49.38 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, McLallen Walter Field, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $47.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,975 and bolstered with 8,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOVE has reached a high of $87.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 382.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 278.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.41M. Shares short for LOVE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.17, compared to 2.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.82% and a Short% of Float of 29.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $4.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.02 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $498.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498.24M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $771.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.03M and the low estimate is $656.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.