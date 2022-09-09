Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at 5.47, up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $5.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409370 shares were traded. JOBY reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JOBY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Papadopoulos Didier sold 40,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 220,000 led to the insider holds 18,128 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen bought 35,000 shares of JOBY for $193,550 on Jul 21. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 54,549,028 shares after completing the transaction at $5.53 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Lang Justin, who serves as the of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 193,550 and left with 42,786 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JOBY traded 4.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.69.