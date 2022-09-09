Investing in ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) closed at 5.10 down -6.08% from its previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403768 shares were traded. SOL reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.96.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ReneSola Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on January 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $7.70 previously.

On January 04, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

On March 09, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.50.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on March 09, 2021, with a $14.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,707 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 410,692 led to the insider holds 12,749,559 shares of the business.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 492,241 shares of SOL for $2,249,541 on Jun 22. The CFO now owns 12,656,852 shares after completing the transaction at $4.57 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 145,000 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 671,350 and bolstered with 12,164,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ReneSola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has reached a high of $9.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOL has traded an average of 790.32K shares per day and 608.47k over the past ten days. A total of 66.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.26M. Shares short for SOL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $13.31M. As of the current estimate, ReneSola Ltd’s year-ago sales were $18.53M, an estimated decrease of -22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.98M, an increase of 35.00% over than the figure of $-22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.66M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.55M and the low estimate is $122.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.