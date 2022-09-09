Is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $6.66 in the most recent trading day, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) closed at 6.82, up 2.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4045960 shares were traded. AUPH reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $31.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Outperform to Perform on October 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when MacKay-Dunn R. Hector bought 5,000 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 54,985 led to the insider holds 11,000 shares of the business.

MILNE GEORGE M JR bought 5,000 shares of AUPH for $54,100 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.82 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Donley Matthew Maxwell, who serves as the Ex VP, Intern’l Operations of the company, sold 3,052 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 36,655 and left with 16,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $33.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 9.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.6M, up 195.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.5M and the low estimate is $202.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.