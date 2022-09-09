Is Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at 96.90 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $96.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2599332 shares were traded. BX reached its highest trading level at $97.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.74.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $127 to $115.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 7,200 shares for $32.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,321 led to the insider holds 862,800 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 28,993 shares of BX for $946,015 on Aug 24. The 10% Owner now owns 870,000 shares after completing the transaction at $32.63 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 41,500 shares for $32.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,367,110 and left with 898,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $149.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BX traded on average about 4.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 707.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 704.48M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 15.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BX is 5.83, which was 2.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, a decrease of -32.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.76B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $11.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.